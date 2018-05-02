Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento Heritage Inc. and Midtown Association present a guided tour of J Street, Midtown Sacramento's historic "Main Street" and former streetcar route. To sweeten the experience, this visit to about 30 historically and architecturally significant buildings will include two stops for dessert, included in the $30 ticket price.

More info:

Sacramento Heritage's Midtown Streetcar Dessert Tour

May 12th @11am

Outside Memorial Auditorium

1515 J. Street

Tickets at:

MidtownDessertTour.BrownPaperTickets.com