Sacramento Heritage Inc. and Midtown Association present a guided tour of J Street, Midtown Sacramento's historic "Main Street" and former streetcar route. To sweeten the experience, this visit to about 30 historically and architecturally significant buildings will include two stops for dessert, included in the $30 ticket price.
More info:
Sacramento Heritage's Midtown Streetcar Dessert Tour
May 12th @11am
Outside Memorial Auditorium
1515 J. Street
Tickets at:
MidtownDessertTour.BrownPaperTickets.com