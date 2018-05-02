New Food Hall Set to Open This Summer in Downtown Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Downtown Sacramento’s newest food hall is scheduled to open later this summer but FOX40 news was given a sneak peek inside.

The building is on the corner of 7th and J street and it looks like any other downtown Sacramento building from the outside but when you take a step inside, you realize how unique it really is.

Built more than a century ago, the DO Mills Bank building is no longer a place to stash cash. It’s now being transformed into a “food hall” appropriately named The Bank.

The first thing you notice is the main bar in the lobby.

"We designed it for a very specific reason and that is to handle as many people as we possibly can in a timely and efficient manner," Juliet House, general manager said.

The floors have just been laid down and soon eight new kitchens will be added.

When The Bank opens this summer, diners will have eight restaurants to choose from.

"A ppace for people to gather, a space where there are plenty of options for things that you can do," House explained.

The Bank does have private event rooms and a back bar with whiskey and wine for a casual time and downstairs is a different experience.

Of course you can’t have a beer vault with 68 self-serve taps in The Bank without have a large vault door but its not the only thing.

"Somebody can get in open a tab get in get out because we are across from the Golden 1. So that ease was one of the things at our forefront," beer manager Jim Miramontes said.

Miramontes says while the selection will be large, they will also feature some local pints.

"We definitely want to feature what Sacramento has to offer being across from the Golden 1 and it being a kind of a tourist area we want to show and showcase what Sacramento is all about," Miramontes said.