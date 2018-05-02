Suspected East Area Rapist Due Back in Court for Sealed Search Warrant Hearing

SACRAMENTO — The suspected East Area Rapist appeared in court Wednesday morning for a sealed search warrant hearing.

Dianne Howard, the attorney of 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, filed a motion to stop a search warrant. In response, the District Attorney filed an opposition to the defense’s motion.

The judge pushed the hearing back to Thursday morning to have more time to review each motion.

It’s been one week since DeAngelo was arrested at his citrus heights home for the crimes of the East Area Rapist.

He’s accused of committing 12 murders and dozens of rapes in the mid 70s and early 80s.

DeAngelo has been charged in Sacramento County with two counts of murder for the February 1978 deaths of Brian and Katie Maggiore.

He has not yet entered a plea.

The Associated Press and several other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal the search and arrest warrants for a man who authorities say was one of California’s most elusive serial killers.

Attorneys for the media organizations filed a motion Tuesday in Sacramento seeking access to the documents in the East Area Rapist case.

The motion asks the court to unseal the warrants and cites the longstanding right to access court records and immense interest in the case.

The attorneys argue the warrants could also provide additional details about DNA techniques that were used to identify DeAngelo.

