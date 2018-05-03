Amador Four Fires Food and Wine Festival Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the kitchen with chef Davis Hanson and winemaker Emily Haines finding out what people can expect to eat and drink at the upcoming Amador Four Fires Food and Wine Festival.

Recipes

Grilled Flank Steak

2 lb flank steak

1 cup Amador Zinfandel

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 chopped garlic

Mix wine, vinegar & garlic in a zip lock bag, add steak and marinate for 1-2 days.

Grill on open flame until doneness wanted

Pintxo Sauce

10 oz of Pintxo Sauce

2 Tbls dark sesame oil (or to taste)

1 teaspoon microplain fresh ginger

Mix all together and drizzle on meat

Pasta

1 lb of pasta boiled al dente (do not rinse)

1 cup olive oil

1/2 cup garlic

1 cup diced onion

2 cups fire roasted tomatoes

1 bunch grilled asparagus

1 cup Amador Zin

1/2 cup heavy cream

salt & pepper to taste

1 tsp of Sriracha seasoning

In a sauce pan add oil, garlic & onion to pan. Once onion is translucent add tomato and reduce liquid to 1/2.

Add chopped asparagus, zin and reduce for another 2-3 minutes. Add cream, salt & pepper to taste and reduce the cream and the starch from the pasta will help thicken the sauce. Add Sriracha seasoning and serve.