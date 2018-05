Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Day of Giving, a 24-hour day of giving to support nearly 600 nonprofits in the Sacramento region. Since 2013, local nonprofits have raised more than $23 million from 22,000 donors during Big Day of Giving, and one of its coordinators from the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, Priscilla Enriquez, joined us to share why it’s an important event for local organizations.

More info:

Big Day of Giving

Today (May 3rd) until midnight

BigDayOfGiving.org