El Concilio is celebrating its 50th year, and 50 years of excellence as the largest Latino-run, multi-service community-based non-profit agency in California's Central Valley and premier social services provider, currently serving over 26,000 families and 93,000 individuals annually. El Concilio is excited to invite you to this year’s annual 2018 Cinco de Mayo Family Fiesta at the Weber Point Event Center, in downtown Stockton on Sunday, May 6, 2018. This celebration brings all communities together to honor and recognize our rich and wonderful tapestry of diversity. Experience traditional Hispanic culture, dance and music, live entertainment, dancing, crafts, family fun zone, games, contests, artisans – this is the largest and best Fiesta ever.

More info:

Cinco de Mayo Family Fiesta

Sunday

10am - 6pm

Weber Point

(209) 644-2600

ElConcilio.org