FOLSOM — A car crashed into Raleys on E. Bidwell in Folsom around 11:51 a.m. Thursday.

At this time it is unknown what caused the crash but authorities believe the driver may have had a stroke.

Witnesses said the driver froze up and still had a foot on the gas even after the car came to a stop.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

Both the Folsom Police Department and Folsom Fire Department are at the scene.

