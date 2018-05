Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is outside learning some new yoga poses from MiYo instructor Victoria Belasco, along with instructors Dennis and Chelsea. Emily Michaels has all of the details on the free outdoor yoga events in Midtown. Yoga is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street) and on the first Friday evening of the month at Sutter's Fort (26th & L) also at 6 p.m.