Nine Officers Hurt in Explosion When They Respond to Domestic Violence Call, Officials Say

(CNN) — Nine police officers were injured in an explosion late Wednesday when they responded to a home in North Haven, Connecticut, to investigate a report of domestic violence, authorities said.

A body was later found inside a structure at the scene, but authorities have not identified the remains, State Trooper Kelly Grant said in a news conference Thursday morning. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

All of the officers remained hospitalized Thursday morning, according to North Haven Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Mulhern. They were part of the South Central Regional SWAT Team, which is made up of officers from six Connecticut communities.

Of the officers injured, Mulhern said, five were from East Haven, three were from North Haven and one was from Branford. All suffered injuries “that were consistent with the blast or an explosion,” Mulhern said.

Yale New Haven Hospital told CNN it received nine patients from last night’s incident, and that all of them were in fair condition Thursday morning.

A North Haven city official told CNN Wednesday night that the suspect had barricaded his wife inside the house for three days “in a very violent domestic dispute.”

The official initially said that she was being held against her will during Wednesday’s incident, but police later said it was not a hostage situation.

Wife reported domestic violence to police

Mulhern said Thursday morning that the wife initially reported allegations of domestic violence. She was not in the structure at the time of the incident, he added.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or his wife.

North Haven detectives began investigating the domestic violence report on Wednesday afternoon, and as the investigation progressed, police decided a SWAT team was needed, Mulhern said.

Multiple agencies responded to provide support at the scene, where authorities encountered the suspect barricaded inside a building.

North Haven Selectman Michael Freda told CNN late Wednesday police entered a barn behind the house, where there were a series of explosions.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is on the scene to try to determine the cause of the blast, Grant told reporters.