Police Searching for Man Suspected of Peeping into Bathroom Stalls at SJDC

STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Delta Community College Police Department is searching for a man suspected of peeping into bathroom stalls at the Stockton campus.

On Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., the victim was using a stall in the Holt Men’s first floor bathroom when the suspect reached under the barrier of the adjacent stall with a cellphone camera.

The victim confronted the suspect as he left on foot.

Witnesses in the area took photos and he was also spotted on surveillance.

The suspect is described as an Asian male in his late 20s; he was average build and looked to weigh about 180 pounds and is about 5-feet-6-inches tall.

He was wearing a black Echo brand sweat shirt with red trim, black basketball shorts, a gray baseball hat with a burgundy bill and glasses.

He was last spotted walking towards the Red Robin at Sherwood Mall.

Anyone who may recognize the man or witnessed the incident is asked to call (209) 954-5000 and ask for officer Barron.