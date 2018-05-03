Woman Dies after Being Hit along Cap City Freeway

SACRAMENTO — A woman was killed early Thursday evening after she was hit by a car along eastbound lanes of the Cap City Freeway.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old man driving a BMW rear-ended an Audi driven by a 59-year-old woman.
Both cars pulled over but investigators say the man driving the BMW, for unknown reasons, got back into his car and hit the woman, then pulled over again.
The woman was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the two did not know each other.
The incident happened around 7 p.m., when evening traffic was still heavy.
The CHP said more information will be released Friday.
This is a developing story.