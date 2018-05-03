Woman Dies after Being Hit along Cap City Freeway

SACRAMENTO — A woman was killed early Thursday evening after she was hit by a car along eastbound lanes of the Cap City Freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old man driving a BMW rear-ended an Audi driven by a 59-year-old woman.

Both cars pulled over but investigators say the man driving the BMW, for unknown reasons, got back into his car and hit the woman, then pulled over again.

The woman was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the two did not know each other.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., when evening traffic was still heavy.

The CHP said more information will be released Friday.

A 59 yo Citrus Heights woman lost her life tonight after CHP says a 28 yo man driving a BMW hit her on Business 80, following a fender bender. CHP tells @FOX40 both drivers got out. For unknown reasons, that 28 yo got back in his car, hit the woman with his car, then pulled over. pic.twitter.com/1ommIuvAP9 — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) May 4, 2018

This is a developing story.