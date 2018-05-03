Yuba County Great-Grandmother Stabs Suspected Burglar

YUBA COUNTY — A great-grandmother in Yuba County had to make a split-second decision Wednesday morning when she came face to face with a woman she investigators say broke into her home.

“I was just thinking about getting through it without getting hurt,” she said. “You don’t know what you’re going to do until someone is face to face with you.”

The woman asked not to be identified.

Yuba County investigators say the burglar, a woman in her early 20s, was rummaging through the home high on drugs.

“When there’s a stranger in there that doesn’t belong there, that’s not a good thing,” the 65-year-old said.

The stranger jumped out of a window and tried to make a run for it, but grandma wouldn’t let her off that easy. She struggled to keep her there until officers arrived, according to investigators.

The suspect then kicked her to get away. That’s when the victim stabbed the woman in the leg with a kitchen knife.

It ended with the suspect being taken to an area hospital to be treated for the minor leg wound and drugs. And she’s not off the hook. Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says they’ll file an arrest warrant request with the District Attorney’s Office.

“She’s got her whole life ahead of her,” the woman said. “Look how she’s starting out.”

But the great-granny isn’t holding a grudge. She actually called the sheriff’s department the next day to check on the intruder. She hopes she turns her life around.

“Just stop get help, get drug rehab, do whatever you gotta do,” she said. “That’s grandma speak. That’s grandma talking.”