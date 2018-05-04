Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Ernesto’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Ernesto’s Mexican Food in Midtown for a festive Cinco de Mayo. Starting, Friday evening at 5pm with Tequila Sampling & Education from Altos Tequila & Avion Tequila. Followed by Live : Noche de Bohemia with Sergio Serran from 7-10pm—Doors stay open until MIDNIGHT.

Saturday, we celebrate from sun up at 9am to close!!!! Cinco de Mayo, Tequila Sampling throughout the Day by Don Julio Tequila & 4 Copas Tequila, Add in the traditional Stylings of Mariachi Jalisco from 7-10pm. Doors stay open until MIDNIGHT.

Cinco De Mayo 2018 Celebration

Tonight - Saturday

Ernesto's Mexican Food

1901 16th St.

(916) 441-5850

ErnestosMexicanFood.com