Cannabis Cup Draws Big Names, Droves of Pot Enthusiasts

SACRAMENTO -- Event organizers say the 2018 Cannabis Cup at Cal Expo is the first, state-licensed recreational cannabis event in the United States.

There have been other events where you could buy and smoke or use cannabis but attendees needed a medical card.

The only requirement to enter, aside from buying a ticket, was that attendees had to be at least 21 years old. Inside, attendees can buy and use all they want.

Many people took full advantage, bringing their own pot from home along with rolling papers, bongs and pipes.

The Cannabis Cup also drew huge names from the hip-hop and R&B world. The musical lineup features Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Rich the Kid and, of course, Cypress Hill.

As the title suggests, the event organized by High Times Magazine is actually a competition between different dispensaries to see who has the best products.

The categories are Best Sativa, Best Indica, Best Dab, Best Vape, Best Edible and Best Booth.

Many vendors thanked Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento City Council for allowing the event to happen. They say the economic impact to the area is huge, but didn’t have actual figures.