Simone is in the studio with Brandon Haefele, CEO of Catalyst Mortgage, getting some tips on how to make things easier when entering the housing market.

What are the red flags on a loan application?

Inconsistent information on the employment history

Gaps in employment

Income incorrectly calculated

What can a consumer do to fix these issues?

Disclose everything, all information to the lender

Better to disclose information even if it could reduce your chances to be approved for the loan

Lenders will often work with consumers to find a solution to a problem

How can you improve your credit score before getting a loan?

Check your credit report, make sure all of the information is correct

Correct any wrong information ASAP, before you apply for a loan

Keep credit-card balance at 30% of your maximum limit. For example, if you have a maximum limit of $10,000 on credit cards, make sure not to exceed a combined balance of $3,000