In Your Neighborhood: Granite Bay

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Mae is out exploring Granite Bay.

Susie's County Oaks Cafe -- Mae got to hang out at this neighborhood hot spot as owners Vince and Andy Morin cooked up some popular breakfast foods.

Ridgeview Elementary EcoLab -- Ridgeview's Eco Lab is a living laboratory where interdisciplinary lessons are drawn from real life experiences, encouraging students to become active participants in the learning process. It offers parents and community members an opportunity to be involved in a green, sustainable program at Ridgeview School.

Gorin Tennis Academy -- Gorin Tennis was founded by Vitaly Gorin, who is known for his unique coaching methodology. Continuous improvement and learning is at the center of Gorin’s teaching style. Coach Gorin develops the educational and training curriculum for all of programs. Through his work with Davis Cup teams, Fed Cup teams, and the ATP World Tour, he continues to work with and exchange ideas with the world's leading coaches. 85% of our players earn scholarships or go pro!

Cabernet Organic Nail Spa -- Mae got to relax at the Cabernet Organic Nail Spa where owner Leann Nguyen and board certified anti-aging practitioner Dr. Havy Dam focus on pampering using a Naturopathic method with Farm-To-Fork locally sourced organic essential oils and wines.