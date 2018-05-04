LAPD Officer Being Investigated in Sexual Assault of Minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles, CA (KTLA) -- A Los Angeles police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor, officials confirmed Thursday.

Authorities were releasing few details about the investigation, and the officer involved has not been identified.

In a statement, the Police Department said it has initiated an administrative review but declined to comment on the details of the case, citing an ongoing investigation.

The officer involved has been assigned to stay home, officials added.

Authorities said further questions should be directed to the Torrance Police Department; however, Torrance police would only confirm that it was investigating a sexual assault in which the victim is a minor.

No arrests have been made and identifying the suspect would compromise the investigation, the agency said.

It is at least the fourth time an investigation has been launched into an LAPD official's actions in the last few weeks.

On April 27, Cmdr. Nicole Mehringer was detained and Sgt. James Kelly was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in Glendale. Investigators believe Kelly was driving under the influence of alcohol and said they expect charges to be filed against him.

The day before, on April 26, federal prosecutors announced they were filing charges against Officer Mambasse Koulabalo Patara, who they allege was transporting two men in the U.S. illegally when he passed through a checkpoint near the U.S.-Mexico border.

A fourth officer, John Bailey, was arrested the same week and charged with workers' compensation fraud, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Following the Glendale crash, LAPD issued a statement saying Chief Carlie Beck is "extremely concerned" about the incidents. The department has launched personnel complaint investigations for Mehringer, Kelly and Patara.