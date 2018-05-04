Millions Raised for Local Non Profits for Big Day of Giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The steps student dancers have taken over the years at Capitol Ballet Center have landed them on professional stages in Pittsburgh, Fort Worth and San Francisco.

"I've had three daughters and a granddaughter come through here and it enriches the dancer. It empowers the dancer," ballet mom Beverly Odom said.

But no one there takes those steps alone.

They've spun forward into careers with the help of donors from the Big Day of Giving.

"Production costs are so high, especially in ballet. As you can see here, all of these costumes were sewed by volunteers -- the money for which came from prior years big day of giving," she said.

Ballet believers have given to the tune of $7,000 so far for this year's event and an anonymous Angel donor has matched $5,000 of that to help the school's 150 students.

ACC Senior Services is counting on this day to bring in the $50,000 it needs to help seniors lead their best lives - whether it be by offering skilled nursing care, assisted living units, transportation or wellness for the spirit.

"They have music in motion, they can learn how to play guitar, how to learn how to speak a second language, we also have a photography club," said the group's new CEO, Darrick Lamb.

Making the most of every moment is the inspiration behind another Big Day of Giving beneficiary.

"He was not able to run or walk so we go into the schools and we tell the kids to not take it for granted and get out there and move," said Randy Seevers.

Seevers is talking about his son, Rhett, who died from complications from cerebral palsy when he was just 7 years old.

He would have turned 21 this year.

Through Runnin' for Rhett, his family has created the state's largest after-school fitness program and trained thousands to tackle a 5-K.

Der Biergarten donated 20 percent of today's sales to that mission and that made giving even easier for many.

Linda Christian held her beer stein high for the cause.

"We're doing it for the 'Big Day of Giving' and to support "Runnin' for Rhett' and anytime's a good time for a beer," she said with a giggle.

This year's totals matched the 2017 Big Day of Giving totals at $7.2 million.