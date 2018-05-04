Road Trip for Young Adult Survival Guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is out in the FOX40 lot getting to know Phil Risher, the founder of Youth Adult Survival Guide -- a finance and budgeting blog for millennials.

Risher was $30,000 in the hole coming out of college, but he was able to pay off those loans in just 12 months while making $48,000 a year. “Simply put, you want to set goals, create a budget, crush your goals every day and repeat,” Risher says of his 5-Step Guide to Financial Freedom. “Having a daily plan is important to keeping your goals top-of-mind. If you want something bad enough you’ll find a way — if not, you’ll find an excuse.”

Currently Phil is road tripping across the US in an old school bus he converted into a "tiny house."