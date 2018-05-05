Central Valley Bee Swarms Are Keeping This Bee Keeper Busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- Swarms of bees have been popping up, seemingly everywhere all around the Central Valley, this year. A beekeeper made a stop in Tracy to help a homeowner on Friday.

George Dale has had to turn away dozens of homeowners over the past several weeks but the thousands of bees in the attic of a home brought him to Tracy. The bees were forming a brand new honeycomb.

For 10 years, Dale has been tackling bee swarms just about anywhere. He says, this year is a peak year for swarms compared to recent years, and after a slow start to the season, his phone has been exploding with calls.

"It’s been, I think three or four weeks. I’ve been getting 30 to 40 calls a day. Just insane numbers. I’m driving all over kingdom come. Yesterday I was in Linden, Lodi, Stockton and just south of Stockton, French Camp. I’m like all over the place," said Dale.

The Stockton stop netted Dale one of the biggest swarms he has ever encountered. He filled four buckets with bees.

"I showed up and I was like, holy cow, that thing is giant," Dale exclaimed.

Dale says he has tripled his price and still has to turn people away. Today’s defense of the Tracy home, which he said had only been forming for a few weeks, resulted in the rare occurrence of catching the queen bee in the first sweep of the swarm.

Dale has been working form 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days and is filling up the 60 hives he keeps for pollination and honey making.

"In bee keeping, I'm small time, I'm a french fry, I'm nothing," Dale said.

Though Dale says he is packed until Tuesday with more stops, he does anticipate it will slow down soon. In the meantime, if you see a swarm, Dale says not to worry.

"Stay calm. They’re not killer bees, we don’t have those in this area really. The odds of you running into a killer bee is phenomenally low. If you see the big swarms like that, it’s no big deal, don’t panic," said Dale.

Through scooping and a modified vacuum, Dale is giving the bees a new home, one bucket at a time.