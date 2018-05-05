Licensed Contractor, Sex Offender Tells Woman ‘It is God’s Will’ That She ‘Stay Home With the Kids’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- If your home is your sanctuary, you probably would not welcome a sex offender inside; at least not knowingly.

Kara had to learn the hard way; how a contractor doing drywall work in her home was legally allowed to keep a valid state contractor's license for 15 years while also being a registered sex offender.

"I was mad that the process has so many loopholes," said Kara.

Kara says that during an increasingly uncomfortable conversation, the contractor told her, "it was God's will" that she "stay home with the kids."

It was that sexist sentiment that made her gather her three young children, leave the house and Google the contractor on the business card.

"He was spiraling so I was like, I'm getting out of here," said Kara.

She says the first thing that popped up was his mugshot on the Megan's Law website.

"He only listed his first name [on the card]," said Kara. "Obviously, I know why now."

The website listed that he was charged with three sex offenses, including a 2003 conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.

Rick Lopes, spokesperson for the Contractor's State License Board, said that an investigator recently came across a Facebook post exposing the contractor's criminal record.

"We've already begun the process to go ahead and try to revoke his license," said Lopes.

Lopes says the CSLB was not notified when that contractor became a sex offender because he got his contractors license in 2000; five years before the CSLB starting requiring criminal background checks for contractor's licenses.

Lopes said, "if he had undergone a criminal background check, we would not have given him a license based on that criminal conviction.”

So even though that contractor is required to renew his license every two years, Lopes says he is not legally required to disclose to the CSLB any new crimes.That means that any California contractor who got a state license before 2005,could have criminal convictions, and no one in CSLB or you, would necessarily know.

"I was furious, honestly, because I should be able to trust the state, that they do their due diligence; to make sure they are safe to be in people’s homes,” said Kara.

We are not naming that contractor because he did not break the law or violate any parole or probation conditions by performing drywall work inside homes.

FOX40 did however, speak with him on the phone. He said he would pray on the situation and seek legal counsel.

"We believe people with sexual crimes should not be alone in people's houses," said Lopes.

Lopes estimates there are upwards of 50,000 licensed contractors across the state who got their license before 2000 without a criminal background check.

“99 percent of the time, everything will be fine but it’s not worth rolling the dice,” said Lopes.

So the best thing you can do is your own research.