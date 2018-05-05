× Vehicle Belonging to Missing Veteran Found

NEVADA COUNTY- A vehicle belonging to missing Lake of the Pine veteran Stanley Norman has been found.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Saturday morning on Facebook.

According to the post, the Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday, from a man who believed he had found Norman’s silver Hummer H2. Detectives were able to confirm the Hummer does belong to Norman.

The specific location of the vehicle was not disclosed, only that it was found in a rural area.

Norman was not found in or near the vehicle. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has called in the California Department of Justice to process the Hummer and look for signs of foul play.

Friends of Norman, a 70-year-old Army veteran who was recently staying with a friend in Grass Valley, first reported him missing after he failed to show up to a brunch on April 16th.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Norman’s disappearance, and an active search for him is underway.