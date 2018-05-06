Father of Twins Shot and Killed After Daughters’ 10th Birthday Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK -- A late night shooting took the life of a father of two. Now family friends are pleading for witnesses to come forward.

Family friends say this is truly a tragedy for them as well as the community.

The victim had just finished cleaning up a 10th birthday party for his two twin girls. That is when he went to check on something in his van and when he returned to his apartment, he had been shot.

“I planned on bringing a teddy bear, because to me he was a big old teddy bear,” said Althea, a family friend.

Leaving candles and flowers at the door of his apartment. Althea, who only gave her first name, says she knew the victim in Saturday night’s fatal shooting. His name was Roy.

"Oh my God, he was young. He was in his 30s,” said Althea.

She says Roy had spent the day celebrating with his two twin daughters who both turned 10.

“Roy had those girls, he was the perfect daddy. I came by their old place and he was out playing the old four square box with his daughters,” Althea said.

Althea says it is likely one of those daughters is who called 9-1-1.

“They arrived on scene, they located a male adult who had sustained at least one gun shot wound," said Sgt. Vance Chandler from the Sacramento Police Department. “They declared him deceased on scene,” he said.

Althea says the girls mother told her Roy had gone into the parking lot of their apartment complex on Broadway, to check on his van.

That’s when his family heard the shots, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. When Roy returned to the apartment, he was bleeding.

“Senseless, senseless killing. Again here in oak park,” Althea said.

This happened on the same block where 16-year-old, Timothy Jeter was shot and killed in December.

Police say they have no motive nor suspect description.

But Althea knows someone in the neighborhood knows something.

“Whoever you were that shot Roy last night, may your nights be sleepless for the rest of your life. You know. God bless Roy,” Althea said.

Police are asking for tips on this case. If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AA-CRIMES (1-800-22-274637). You can submit tips anonymously.