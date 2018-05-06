Man Dies After Altercation in Parking Lot With Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies

MODESTO — A Modesto man died Saturday morning after an incident involving Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies, the department said in a statement Sunday.

According to authorities, the man tracked down deputies while having car trouble at a truck stop on the 1200 block of South 7th Street in Modesto. When deputies assisted, they discovered the man’s vehicle was not registered.

When deputies notified the man that he’d receive a citation for his lack of proper registration, he began fighting the deputies, the sheriff’s department said. The 38-year-old man was then taken into police custody.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man became “unresponsive” while being transported to an area hospital for medical clearance after being taken into custody . Officials say the man died at the hospital after efforts by hospital staff.

Details regarding the man’s cause of death and the initial altercation have not been released, nor has his identity.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney and sheriff’s office are investigating the incident, officials said.

Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department.