Man Killed in Crash on Arden Way

SACRAMENTO — A man on a bike was killed in a crash Saturday night on Arden Way, Sacramento police confirmed.

According to police, the man was hit by a car around 7 p.m. along the 100 block of Arden Way near Dale Avenue.

The Sacramento County Coroner identified the bicyclist as 31-year-old Ryan Garabedian, of Sacramento.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, though police say the driver of the car initially left the scene but later returned to speak with investigators.

No other details are known at this time.