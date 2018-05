SACRAMENTO — A man was shot and killed Saturday night on the 4000 block of Broadway, Sacramento Police say.

Around 10:23 p.m., authorities responded to a shooting in the area, where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are known as far as a possible suspect or motive. Police encourage those with information regarding the shooting to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

The man’s identity has yet to be released.