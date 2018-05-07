Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Child Abuse Prevention Council would like to invite you to join us:

2018 Public Safety Day and Ducky Derby with the Stockton PD!

This is a family focused event in downtown Stockton.

Three years ago the CAPC introduced their Annual Ducky Derby, which will continue as one of our three main fund raisers for the year. The Ducky Derby supports the mission of the CAPC, which is to strengthen families and protect the children of our community. While the event was a resounding success with over 7,000 adopted ducks racing toward the finish line, and more than 300 people in attendance, the committee members and volunteers noticed that families would have benefited from a broader range of activities. So, starting in 2016, we have partnered with the Stockton Police Youth Activities and Police Department to present an entire day of family fun.

More info:

The Ducky Derby and Public Safety Day

Saturday

10-3pm

Weber Point

(209) 644-5318

CapCDucks.com