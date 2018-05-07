Group Trains Military Veterans to Become Sports Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- For the second year, Battlefields to Ballfields are hosting its annual golf fundraiser at the Del Paso Country Club. The goal is to raise money to send veterans who return from active duty to programs to learn how to officiate.

Former Seattle Seahawk and army green beret Nate Boyer says he hears one question from civilians quite often.

"A lot of civilians ask me, 'What can I do to help vets?' And the best thing to do is use what you have what you’re good at, what you know," Boyer said.

So, of course, the idea was started by someone who may know a thing or two about blowing the whistle -- former NFL vice president of officiating and current Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira.

Two years ago, on a car trip, Pereira thought about what attributes make veterans special.

"Courage, teamwork, focus," he said. "When I was in the NFL, that's what I looked for when I recruited officials so I thought to myself, 'Can you bring the two together?'"

That was when Battlefields to Ballfields was born.

One of the best attributes military veterans have is their concentration, so it's no surprise if they're not thrown off by an upset parent or an angry coach.

Nationwide, the country has a shortage of people signing up to become officials, so for Pereira and refs, this program can solve two problems.

"1,500 dollars is all it takes to fund a scholarship, so my goal coming out of this is the same as last year -- to fund 100 scholarships," Pereira said.

To help meet that goal, Pereira received special items up for bid from former NFL players like Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Troy Aikman. If all goes well, this organization will continue to help bring men and women who fought overseas, to a ballpark, soccer stadium and football field near you.

"What we miss from service when we are out is that camaraderie and obviously the mission and we love challenges and we love problem-solving and that's what you’re doing on the field you need to make quick decisions," Boyer said.

