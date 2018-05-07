Mother Conducts Her Own Search to Try And Locate Missing Daughter

SACRAMENTO — A mother is doing all she can to find her missing daughter, including handing out flyers at the mall.

If it was your daughter, what would you do?

“When I walk up to Moms, and I show them the flier… their eyes get big, their mouths drop open, and they look at me and I know what they’re thinking. And I know they understand what I am going through,” said Robin Aman.

Abigail is a bright, talented 14-year-old girl. And she’s missing.

“I woke up at 6:30 in the morning… and she was already gone,” said Aman, Abigail’s mother.

That was May 2nd; going on six days ago. Now, it looks like Abigail might have taken some things with her when she left home: an iPad, a blanket.

But she probably doesn’t have much money, if any at all.

She is a smart kid. According to her mother, Abigail “taught herself to speak, read and write in Korean.”

Smart. But maybe not street smart. Abigail is homeschooled, with limited access to social media at home. And being fairly new to the North Highlands/Antelope Area, she doesn’t have a strong network of friends, people or hang-outs that would usually be the first place a panicked parent might look.

Today Robin is handing out fliers at the mall, the kind of place a 14-year-old girl might go.

Robin has been doing this same thing, all around Sacramento, ever since Abigail went missing. It is the only trying she can do to ward off thoughts of a worst-case scenario.

“This is the worst thing. I’m beside myself. I have to find her,” said Aman.

And she says she needs all the eyes that she can get to help.