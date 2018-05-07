New Pretzelrami Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pretzelrami

Togo's is back and better than ever! Known for their big, fresh, and meaty sandwiches, the West Coast sandwich icon announced a complete brand refresh, new logo and the introduction of its new signature menu item, the! Featuring over a quarter pound of Togo's famous pastrami piled high on a soft pretzel roll, theis toasted with two slices of aged white cheddar cheese and finished off with tangy yellow mustard and crisp dill pickles. Guests will begin seeing the brand's new anthem “True to the Sandwich” in updated packaging and uniforms and are encouraged to share "How Far Would You Go for a Togo" on the brand's social channels for a chance to win prizes!

