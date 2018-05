SACRAMENTO — One person was killed late Sunday in a fire at a Rosemont-area fourplex.

Firefighters responded to the scene along El Cajon Way around 10:30 p.m. The fire was quickly put out but the fourplex was seriously damaged by the time crews arrived.

Family members identified the woman who died as 61-year-old Denise Townsley.

It was not immediately known what started the fire.