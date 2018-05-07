Paul Holes Discusses East Area Rapist Suspect’s Possible Motive and Why the Attacks Stopped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE -- This is the beginning of Paul Holes' retirement -- on stage at a convention, leading a deep dive discussion into the life of someone he spent 24 years hunting: the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer.

Holes tells the crowd at Crime Con this past weekend about Joseph DeAngelo's military records from the Navy, starting in 1964.

"He did have a three-day stint in which he went AWOL, which is interesting," he said.

Holes helped fill in a lot of the gaps in DeAngelo's life to the interested crowd but professionally, he wasn't after those details. He was after the man.

Before the suspect was arrested, and before Holes retired from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, he drove to DeAngelo's home in Citrus Heights.

"I take solace in the fact that before I retired I was within 50 feet of the guy after 24 years of hunting him," Holes said.

DeAngelo is accused of raping and killing across California for a decade. Holes says a clue was dropped during a rape in Davis in 1978.

"He's making the statement, 'I hate you, Bonnie. I hate you, Bonnie,'" Holes said. "He's retaliating against the victim for whatever memory he was having about Bonnie in that moment of time."

DeAngelo was once engaged to a woman named Bonnie.

The last crime linked to the Golden State Killer was 32 years ago. Holes believes he just stopped.

"I do think he stopped," Holes told FOX40. "I can't guarantee that but in looking at the series, looking at how old DeAngelo was toward the end of the series. In the last of attack we know of, he's 41 in 1986."

While Holes has left law enforcement, he's still in high demand and we might be hearing more from him soon.

"I have a story to tell," he said.