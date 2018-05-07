Students Run Health Fairs

The Medicare Part D community outreach program (Mobile Medicare Clinics) at the University of the Pacific School of Pharmacy offers free comprehensive service-based health fairs throughout Northern California to help people with Medicare save money on their prescription drug costs, better understand their medications, and receive a variety of health care screenings and services. Over the past 11 years, Pacific’s Mobile Medicare Clinics have served 6,519 beneficiaries with their Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, saving them an estimated total of $6.97 million on their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, or an average of $1,069/beneficiary per year. Learn more by visiting Go.Pacific.edu/Medicare
