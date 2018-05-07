This Week at FOX40 is All About Mom

Whether we’re showering them with gifts, spending quality time together or reminiscing about the past, Sunday, May 13 is all about mom.

In honor of Mother’s Day, May 7 – May 11 FOX40 will be focusing on the ladies we call Mom. Throughout the week we’ll share gift ideas and other ways you can show your appreciation to mom.

All week FOX40 will share current and throwback photos of our staff and their moms. But, we want to see yours too! Email your favorite photos of you and your mom (or just mom) to morning@fox40.com or submit them below. Be sure to include names with your submissions.