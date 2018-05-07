What If Motherhood Came With a Salary?

It’s not a stretch to say motherhood is a full-time job — but what if it came with a salary?

Salary.com calculated how much that would be for modern moms, both stay-at-home and working.

The site says others have a host of duties including everything from housekeeper to accountant to psychologist. Salary.com estimates that in 2016, given those duties, the base salary for a stay-at-home mom would be around $48,509. On top of that is more than 50 hours of overtime – $94,593. That works out to a salary of $143,102 for stay-at-home moms.

The numbers work out roughly the same for working moms, but with less overtime. According to Salary.com, working moms would make $90,223.