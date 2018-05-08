California Counties Sue Drug Manufacturers Over Opioid Crisis

SACRAMENTO — Thirty counties in California filed a lawsuit against some of the country’s largest pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of helping create the opioid abuse crisis in the U.S.

The counties include Sacramento, Placer, Sutter, Yuba and Contra Costa.

The lawsuit alleges that, among others, Purdue Pharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Endo Health Sollutions — who make drugs like OxyContin, Fentora, Percocet and Norco — misinformed doctors about how addictive the drugs are.

Law firm Baron & Budd filed the suit on the counties’ behalf. The suit is seeking an unknown amount of money to recoup legal costs and taxpayer money spent on social resources.