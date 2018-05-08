California is Volcano Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR LAKE - The Kilauea eruption on Hawaii's Big Island is a reminder of the volcanic potential here in California.

Three California volcanoes are considered very high threat by the US Geological Survey: Mount Shasta, Mount Lassen, and the Long Valley Volcanic Region near Mammoth.

Three others are considered high threat: the Clear Lake Volcanic Field which includes Mt. Konocti, the Medicine Lake Volcano in Siskiou County, and the Salton Buttes in Southern California.

"Just like all the active faults in California, we know they're going to break," said Tim McCrink, Supervising Engineering Geologist at the California Geological Survey, as he compared volcanoes to earthquakes. "We know they're going to happen. We just don't know when."

A California volcanic eruption would be different than the creeping lava of Kilauea.

"What we would expect here would be more like Mount Saint Helens," McCrink said. "More of an explosive eruption. So that puts a lot of rock and dust and gasses in the air."

But there will likely be clear warning signs if a California Volcano is getting ready to go: earthquakes, gas emissions, deformation of land surfaces. People would likely have ample warning to evacuate, explained McCrink.

Mt. Lassen last erupted in 1915, and scientists believe Mt. Shasta last erupted in 1786. Washington's Mount Saint Helens erupted in 1980.