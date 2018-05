EXPOSED — Hunting a Serial Killer and Rapist

Paul Holes spent 24 years searching for the East Area Rapist – Golden State Killer.

As an investigator for the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, Holes retraced the steps of the notorious criminal.

Hours before he left law enforcement Holes drove to Joseph DeAngelo’s home but stopped himself from going inside.

FOX40 spoke to Paul Holes at Crime Con in Nashville after an arrest was made.