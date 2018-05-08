Former UOP Athlete To Get Diploma Nearly 30 Years after Graduating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- This weekend, hundreds of students will be walking across the stage to get their diplomas from the University of the Pacific.

Among them will be 51-year-old Willie Tatum.

If you look through Tatum's photo albums, you'll see the life of an accomplished athlete.

He played for years in the minors for the Boston Red Sox. Before that, he played baseball and basketball for UOP.

"UOP was one of the only (colleges) that was offering to allow me to play both," Tatum said.

But there's one thing Tatum never got to do.

"I'd participate in family members' and friends' graduations," he said. "And every time I heard the song come on, it would get me."

Tatum never got to walk across the stage and grab his diploma. He technically graduated in 1991, but his career really started to take off after he was drafted by the Red Sox in 1988.

"I had to go back to Spring Training in February and I missed the commencement that summer," Tatum told FOX40.

He says he's always felt bad he skipped it, especially considering a promise he made back then.

"During the time that I first signed I promised my grandmother that I'd finish my degree. And I thought finishing off the commencement would finish off what I promised her," Tatum said.

But there's a reason Tatum is finally making good on that promise. He has stage four cancer -- ventricular intrinsic sarcoma.

"It's real rare," he said. "Only five cases in the United States."

After explaining the situation to the school, Tatum will finally get to walk across the stage this weekend.

Tatum's wife, Jeneen Rainey-Tatum, says around 40 family members are going to watch him get his diploma on Saturday -- a moment that may help him in his fight with cancer.

"I think he's really going to relish in everybody else's excitement for him," Rainey-Tatum said.

Tatum's sister is flying in from Virginia and even his Pacific basketball coach will be there.

You know, I walk by faith and not by sight," he said. "I'm looking forward to this opportunity to walk across that stage and hear that song."