Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Placer County Rocks at The Quarry will feature Placer County's finest brews and live music, including 'Island of Black and White,' on Friday, May 11 at Quarry Park's Platinum Amphitheater. Full pints and cans will be available for purchase from 10 craft breweries, plus wine and cider. GA, Designated Driver and Placer Premium tickets available. Event is ages 21+.

More info:

Placer County Rocks at The Quarry

Friday

4pm -10pm

Quarry Park, Platinum Living Amphitheater

Tickets: $25- $40

(916) 259-2739

PlacerCountyRocks.com