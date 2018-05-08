Placer County Rocks at The Quarry will feature Placer County's finest brews and live music, including 'Island of Black and White,' on Friday, May 11 at Quarry Park's Platinum Amphitheater. Full pints and cans will be available for purchase from 10 craft breweries, plus wine and cider. GA, Designated Driver and Placer Premium tickets available. Event is ages 21+.
More info:
Placer County Rocks at The Quarry
Friday
4pm -10pm
Quarry Park, Platinum Living Amphitheater
Tickets: $25- $40
(916) 259-2739
PlacerCountyRocks.com