Back by popular demand, the Midtown Association is proud to present a very special “Midtown Love” celebration on Thursday evening, May 17, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the iconic Faces Nightclub (2000 K Street). The annual event is designed to showcase the dynamic and eclectic vibe that makes Midtown the center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core while providing an opportunity to network with many of Midtown’s key influencers, business owners and involved community members. “Midtown Love” tickets cost $49 per person in advance or $55 at the door (if still available). A limited number of tickets are available and guests are encouraged to purchase them online in advance at www.eventbrite.com (note there is a small online ticketing fee).
