Neighbors Dealing with Storm Damage One Year after Heavy Rains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA CITY -- Residents of the Cascade Shores neighborhood of Nevada City met with County leaders Monday night to talk about unstable land in their neighborhood.

Some Cascade Shores homes had to be red tagged following a period of heavy rain in the winter of 2017 because the land upon which they were built was sliding.

Some of the homes are still uninhabitable. Three homeowners are suing Nevada County and the Sanitation District, claiming the county was aware of potential landslide danger in the area and failed to warn residents and take action to reduce the danger.

Neighbors whose homes were not red tagged are concerned about what will happen to their properties during future heavy rains.

“The issue is the concern for our safety and our financial investment,” said homeowner Candice Suarez prior to Monday night’s special meeting of the Cascade Shores Homeowners Association. “When rains hit, it’s very scary.”

Nevada County leaders present at the meeting inside the Cascade Shores firehouse included County Supervisor Heidi Hall, public works director Trisha Tillotson and building department director Craig Griesbach.

“I would like to know that whatever they do is going to guarantee 100 percent safety for myself and my children and my husband and our investment, ” said Suarez.

Some residents are concerned that improvements being made to a septic system in the neighborhood will further weaken the land.

“We’re doing all the environmental studies and geotechnical studies that we can to avoid any areas that would cause any damage,” Tillotson assured the standing-room-only audience.

Neighbors also complained about a lack of communication from the county. Some whose properties were not red-tagged had received notices on their homes leading them to believe they would have to have geotechnical surveys conducted on their properties, at a cost of thousands of dollars to each home owner.

County leaders at the meeting clarified that homeowners only need to have geotechnical surveys done if they’re planning significant building projects on their properties.

Some red tagged homeowners are still unable to move back into their homes because of the cost of repairs.

“This is a tragic situation for folks,” said Supervisor Hall. “We’re aware of that. It’s not covered in insurance. It’s not something that came out of anything we did. It’s one of those terrible situations that’s going to be difficult for people to handle.”

County leaders assured the crowd they will go back and look at what they can do to help the residents and better communicate with them.

Homeowners want to have assurance that their land will hold it’s value, and hold together in the rain.

“It would be nice to get a full night’s sleep,” said Suarez.