Who Killed Jenny Wu?

MODESTO — Evergreen avenue is a street she circled time and time again; walking with her head down and glancing up only to smile at a familiar face.

It made her the perfect victim.

“She would never be gone for, you know that long,” said Adam Jacobson.

Jacobson last saw Jenny Wu alive a year ago. When she left the Modesto Residential Living Center for the last time.

Someone killed her on one of those walks and left her half-naked body in an alley.

Maybe there are individuals in that neighborhood who heard something,” said Graves.

Detectives later determined Wu had been asphyxiated. The Modesto Police Department has not elaborated on whether or not Wu was killed in the alley or dumped here after her death.

Either way her killer has not been caught.

One neighbor told FOX40 that Jenny Wu’s body was wedged in between two utility boxes. Another, who actually found her here, says there were obvious signs that she had been sexually assaulted.

“Yes. That is something that we are looking in to,” said Graves.

Police came back to Evergreen Avenue Monday. They went door to door, passing out flyers, looking for new leads on the block where Wu lived in silence and died without dignity.

“She was a very quiet person who was just…defenseless. To the streets. Which she liked to walk in,” said Jacobson.

Wu was one of Jacobson’s patients. As the senior medical technician, he was responsible for giving Wu her medication. Caring for her and about her for years; in an assisted living center where some adults go After they are forgotten about.

“She wasn’t forgotten about. We think about jenny every day. Her family misses her a lot and her family cared about her a lot,” said Jacobson.