Alyssa Mattson Performs!

Alyssa Mattson is a local singer-songwriter who is self-releasing her first solo album titled, “Morph”, which will be available for purchase on iTunes and Spotify. Known for her down-to-Earth, fun, alternative twist on folk music, the former lead singer of Sammie award winning bluegrass band Awkward Lemon, Alyssa has quite literally morphed into a solo artist and is excited to be sharing her new songs with the world.
More info:
Alyssa Mattson's Morph Album Release Party
Friday @ 8pm
Luna's Cafe In Sacramento
$5 at the door - all ages
Facebook: SixInchZipper
Instagram: Alyssa.Mattson