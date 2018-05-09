Alyssa Mattson Performs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alyssa Mattson is a local singer-songwriter who is self-releasing her first solo album titled, “Morph”, which will be available for purchase on iTunes and Spotify. Known for her down-to-Earth, fun, alternative twist on folk music, the former lead singer of Sammie award winning bluegrass band Awkward Lemon, Alyssa has quite literally morphed into a solo artist and is excited to be sharing her new songs with the world.

More info:

Alyssa Mattson's Morph Album Release Party

Friday @ 8pm

Luna's Cafe In Sacramento

$5 at the door - all ages

Facebook: SixInchZipper

Instagram: Alyssa.Mattson