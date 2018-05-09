Antelope Man Accused of Trying to Meet Teen for Sex

ROSEVILLE — Police in Roseville say an Antelope man was arrested Friday for trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

According to police, 22-year-old Aleksandr Anatolyevich Rudenko met the teen on social media and went to Roseville to meet the girl.

The teen was actually an undercover police officer, investigators said.

Officers said they started investigating Rudenko after getting reports he’d made inappropriate comments to underage girls.

Rudenko was booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of arranging and going to a meeting with a minor for the purpose of lewd and lascivious behavior.