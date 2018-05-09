Mom Week: We’re celebrating mom all week on FOX40!

Antelope Man Accused of Trying to Meet Teen for Sex

Posted 12:13 PM, May 9, 2018

 

Aleksandr Anatolyevich Rudenko (Courtesy: Roseville Police Department)

ROSEVILLE — Police in Roseville say an Antelope man was arrested Friday for trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

According to police, 22-year-old Aleksandr Anatolyevich Rudenko met the teen on social media and went to Roseville to meet the girl.

The teen was actually an undercover police officer, investigators said.

Officers said they started investigating Rudenko after getting reports he’d made inappropriate comments to underage girls.

Rudenko was booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of arranging and going to a meeting with a minor for the purpose of lewd and lascivious behavior.