Body Cam, Surveillance Footage Show Arrest of Man who Left Car Idling

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department released a body camera video and three surveillance videos Wednesday from the arrest of a man who left his car idling while he walked into a 7-Eleven store.

Erin Darby Ortiz originally posted a video of her boyfriend, 40-year-old Craig Williams, being arrested by an officer in front of the store on 47th Avenue.

A surveillance camera shows Williams park his vehicle and walk into the store. Around one minute later, the officer turns the car off and summons him to come outside. The officer asks for identification while Williams gets out his phone to begin filming, as seen in the body camera video.

Click through to see all of the videos in their entirety. Viewer discretion is advised.

"I didn't break no law," Williams says as the officer tries to explain why it was unlawful for the 40-year-old to leave his keys in the ignition.

The officer proclaims, "I'm going to detain you," right before grabbing Williams' arm. Calmly, the officer tells Williams to relax as he yells for someone to call the police and repeatedly asks why he is being detained.

Almost immediately after telling Williams he is going to throw him on the ground, the officer pushes him into a wall and the two begin to struggle. Williams is pushed onto his back on the ground then he's turned over onto his stomach.

"I give up," Williams repeats as he's on the ground.

The police department reports Williams violated a city code that states drivers must first "stop [their] engine, lock the ignition and remove the ignition key from the vehicle" before leaving it unattended in a public or private parking lot. He was also accused of resisting an officer.

Throughout the confrontation, the officer's body camera becomes muted several times and he finally turns it off after approaching another officer to explain what had happened.

"The faces have been blurred and audio redactions are signified by muted audio with no accompanying sound," the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement released along with the videos.

Following the shooting death of Stephon Clark and under harsh scrutiny by community members and city leaders, a new policy was issued regarding body cameras used by Sacramento police officers. It states, "employees shall not deactivate or mute their (cameras) until the investigative or enforcement activity involving a member of the public has concluded."

It also requires officers to verbally explain why they've chosen to mute their microphones.

On Wednesday, the Greater Sacramento NAACP said Williams should have simply been issued a warning or given a ticket. They have provided an attorney for Williams.