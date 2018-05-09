Cluster of Earthquakes Hit North Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY — Five earthquakes shook The Geysers in Sonoma County Wednesday just before 8 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that first rocked the area nearly 75 miles northwest of Sacramento. Then a magnitude 4.0 quake was reported just one minute later.

Two 2.7 magnitude earthquakes and a 2.5 magnitude quake followed thereafter.

Cluster of earthquakes near The Geysers…we're hearing 4 in total…strongest was a magnitude 4.1! Getting many reports of people feeling it well south of the area. pic.twitter.com/t5eQW5RnhH — Kristina Werner (@KristinasCall) May 10, 2018

Officials have not reported any damage to the surrounding areas. FOX40 viewers say they could feel the earthquakes as far as Travis Air Force Base.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates.