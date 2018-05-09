Joseph DeAngelo’s Lawyers Fight to Keep Documents Sealed

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Defense attorneys for the man suspected of being the East Area Rapist say details about the search and arrest warrants prosecutors obtained to arrest him should not be released publicly.

The Associated Press and other news outlets have filed a motion to unseal the information. The prosecution has argued disclosing them could hinder the ongoing investigation.

Attorneys for 72-year-old Joseph DeAngelo say in a Wednesday motion that making the documents public would result in media coverage that could taint witnesses and jurors, leading to an unfair trial. The defense says the affidavits include information on rapes he allegedly committed, evidence and theories about his methods.

DeAngelo is suspected of committing at least a dozen murders and more than 50 rapes across California in the 1970s and ’80s.