Local 16-Year-Old Rapper Arrested, Could Be Tried as an Adult

YUBA COUNTY -- A 16-year-old aspiring rapper arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in a December armed robbery in Yuba County might be tried as an adult.

The Marysville Police Department said BOE Sosa has been held without bail because he's in a gang and is a flight risk.

"That's activity that a lot of the young aspiring rappers are engaging in to be able to get some name notoriety," said Sgt. Brad Rose with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Gang Suppression Unit.

Rose says there is a connection between local street gangs and some prominent Sacramento rap artists. So what draws teens to this lifestyle?

"There's a misperception that a lot of artists end of making a lot of money off of their life story," Rose said.

He also says aspiring rappers think recreating those stories involving crime will get them fame and money.

"They have the nice cars, the fancy clothes," Rose told FOX40. "We're seeing that as being a draw to the younger crowd."

Attorney Mark Reichel, who represents some Sacramento rappers, said, for the most part, their lyrics are purely entertainment.

"If they were to find somebody were to go out and commit the crime they just rapped about that wasn't their intention," Reichel said.

Rose and Reichel agree that rap artists and gangs don't always go hand in hand.

"There's a lot of straight rap that obviously doesn't involve criminality," Reichel said.

According to Rose, it's a trend in Sacramento. One the gang unit hopes to stop with prevention and enforcement.

"They try to get to these young kids before they start embarking on their career of entertaining," Rose said.