Did you know that nearly 300,000 people in Sacramento county are living with mental illness? In fact, one in five adults will experience a diagnosable mental illness during their lifetime. In advance of Mother's Day on Sunday and in recognition of Mental Health Month, Jessica Walker of the Stop Stigma Sacramento Speakers Bureau shares some helpful information about how the project is helping to reduce stigma and discrimination around mental illness and address some of the myths and realities as it pertains to motherhood and mental health, from personal experience.

More info:

'Mental Illness: It's Not Always What You Think' Project

Call 2-1-1 to learn more about local mental health resources

Deaf or hard of hearing call 7-1-1 to connect to 2-1-1.

StopStigmaSacramento.org

Facebook: StopStigmaSacramento

Twitter: @StopStigmaSac